Plane With 5 Indians Among 72 Onboard Crashes; 40 Dead

Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being.
Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed between the old and new airports in the city, located in western Nepal, on Sunday morning. 53 Nepalis, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian and a French national were on board, the airport authority said. The Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed had 68 passengers and 4 crew members onboard.
“A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport,” Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines was quoted by The Kathmandu Post as saying.
Watch: Plane Crashes In Nepal’s Pokhara (Readers’ discretion advised)
Another Video.. Plane crash in #Nepal…. A #Yeti Air ATR72 aircraft flying to #Pokhara from #Kathmandu has crashed, Aircraft had 68 passengers pic.twitter.com/kYsFdu4VyT
— Jaya Mishra (@anchorjaya) January 15, 2023
Nepal Pokhara Plane Crash: LIVE UPDATES
Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Details awaited.
1:00 PM IST
Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: 53 Nepali, 5 Indian, 4 Russian, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian and a French national were on board: Airport authority
12:52 PM IST
Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: “10 foreign nationals, including 2 infants were on board,” Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines
12:29 PM IST
Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: Nepal PM Expresses Grief
“I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue.”
12:11 PM IST
Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: According to reports 16 bodies have been recovered. More casualties are feared.
12:06 PM IST
Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: As per reports, the airport has been closed temporarily owing to the incident.
12:03 PM IST
Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: Rescue Ops Underway. Casualties Feared | WATCH
#WATCH | A passenger aircraft crashed at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal today. 68 passengers and four crew members were onboard at the time of crash. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DBDbTtTxNc
— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023
Published Date: January 15, 2023 11:37 AM IST
Updated Date: January 15, 2023 1:07 PM IST
