Nepal Pokhara Crash Live Updates: Plane With 5 Indians Among 72 Onboard Crashes; 40 Dead

live

Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being.

Plane with 72 people onboard crashes near Nepal’s Pokhara airport

Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed between the old and new airports in the city, located in western Nepal, on Sunday morning. 53 Nepalis, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian and a French national were on board, the airport authority said. The Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed had 68 passengers and 4 crew members onboard.

“A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport,” Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines was quoted by The Kathmandu Post as saying.

Watch: Plane Crashes In Nepal’s Pokhara (Readers’ discretion advised)

Another Video.. Plane crash in #Nepal…. A #Yeti Air ATR72 aircraft flying to #Pokhara from #Kathmandu has crashed, Aircraft had 68 passengers pic.twitter.com/kYsFdu4VyT — Jaya Mishra (@anchorjaya) January 15, 2023

Nepal Pokhara Plane Crash: LIVE UPDATES

Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Details awaited.













