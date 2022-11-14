Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNationalPlanning A Holiday In Bali, Indonesia? Know Bali Visa Rules for Indians...
National

Planning A Holiday In Bali, Indonesia? Know Bali Visa Rules for Indians in This Video

admin
By admin
0
31



Bali in Indonesia attracts over 2 lakh Indians every year with its exotic temples, striking beaches, volcanic mountains and palaces located amidst the panoramic landscapes. Watch video to know the visa rules for Indians.

Bali Visa Rules for Indians Video: Bali in Indonesia attracts over 2 lakh Indians every year with its exotic temples, striking beaches, volcanic mountains and palaces located amidst the panoramic landscapes. If you are an Indian and planning a visit to Bali then you must be aware of a few rules and regulations regarding Bali visa for Indian tourists. Indians travelling to Bali for tourist purpose do not require a visa to stay up to 30 days. Such visitors must provide their valid return tickets, passport and sufficient funds for expenses during their stay in Indonesia. You just need to get a Visa Exemption Stamp from the immigration counter. The traveller does not need to pay any extra fee for this visa.Visitors planning to spend more than 60 days in Bali must apply for Visa on Arrival.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 6:43 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Mamata Banerjee Apologises For Trinamool Minister’s Comments On President Murmu
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
National

Planning A Holiday In Bali, Indonesia? Know Bali Visa Rules for Indians in This Video

admin
By admin
0
31



Bali in Indonesia attracts over 2 lakh Indians every year with its exotic temples, striking beaches, volcanic mountains and palaces located amidst the panoramic landscapes. Watch video to know the visa rules for Indians.

Bali Visa Rules for Indians Video: Bali in Indonesia attracts over 2 lakh Indians every year with its exotic temples, striking beaches, volcanic mountains and palaces located amidst the panoramic landscapes. If you are an Indian and planning a visit to Bali then you must be aware of a few rules and regulations regarding Bali visa for Indian tourists. Indians travelling to Bali for tourist purpose do not require a visa to stay up to 30 days. Such visitors must provide their valid return tickets, passport and sufficient funds for expenses during their stay in Indonesia. You just need to get a Visa Exemption Stamp from the immigration counter. The traveller does not need to pay any extra fee for this visa.Visitors planning to spend more than 60 days in Bali must apply for Visa on Arrival.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 6:43 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Mamata Banerjee Apologises For Trinamool Minister’s Comments On President Murmu
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677