Planning A Holiday In Bali, Indonesia? Know Bali Visa Rules for Indians in This Video

Bali Visa Rules for Indians Video: Bali in Indonesia attracts over 2 lakh Indians every year with its exotic temples, striking beaches, volcanic mountains and palaces located amidst the panoramic landscapes. If you are an Indian and planning a visit to Bali then you must be aware of a few rules and regulations regarding Bali visa for Indian tourists. Indians travelling to Bali for tourist purpose do not require a visa to stay up to 30 days. Such visitors must provide their valid return tickets, passport and sufficient funds for expenses during their stay in Indonesia. You just need to get a Visa Exemption Stamp from the immigration counter. The traveller does not need to pay any extra fee for this visa.Visitors planning to spend more than 60 days in Bali must apply for Visa on Arrival.



