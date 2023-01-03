Planning To Buy Home In Noida? These 338 Authority Flats Available At Govt Rates
The Noida Authority made the announcement that the potential buyers can apply for these flats from January 2 till January 31.
Noida: The home buyers who are looking for a flat in Noida and Greater Noida area, here comes a big update for you. The Noida development authority is selling 338 flats in several sectors. If you are looking to buy a house, you must surely check out the details of the sale.
The Noida Authority has announced that potential buyers can apply for these flats from January 2 till January 31. These include flats from the low-income group (LIG), middle-income group (MIG), high-income group (HIG). A few duplex flats are also a part of this sale.
Notably, these flats on sale are those that couldn’t be sold or were surrendered by their owners and are located in Noida Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 71, Sector 73, Sector 82, Sector 93, Sector 99, Sector 118 and Sector 135.
In the price range, the 66.82 square metre LIG category apartments cost between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 76 lakh. Sector 99 has five MIG category flats that range in size from 74 to 91 square metres. They range in price from Rs. 66 lakhs to Rs 90 lakhs.
Sector 99 has 16 HIG-grade units totaling 153.57 square metres. Prices range from Rs. 1 crore 39 lakhs to Rs. 1 crore 74 lakhs. Moreover, three 180 square metre duplex apartments are for sale in Sector 135 as well. The cost is Rs. 1 crore 79 lakhs. All properties will be sold via e-auction with the exception of the LIG flats.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 1:28 AM IST
