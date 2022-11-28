Planning Your Dream Tour to Switzerland? Visa Requirements and Rules Explained

Watch video to know the visa requirements for travelling to Switzerland.

Switzerland Tourist visa from India video: If there’s just that one place on earth that is on everyone’s must visit travel list, it is Switzerland. From Bollywood’s obsession with shooting their romantic songs to honeymooners one stop destination, Switzerland is a favourite amongst all. From its breath-taking mountains views to some gorgeous hiking trails, to the best chocolates, Switzerland has a lot to offer. If you are planning a trip to Switzerland, then watch the video till the end as we have explained all the visa requirements one needs to travel to Switzerland.

Do Indians nationals need a Schengen Visa to travel to Switzerland?

Yes. Although Switzerland is not in the European Union (EU), it is in the Schengen Area of countries that have abolished border controls between each others’ borders – meaning you will need a Schengen visa to enter Switzerland if you apply from India.



