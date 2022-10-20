Thursday, October 20, 2022
Plasma Or Mosambi Juice Patient Dies Of Dengue After Treatment Fake Blood Suspected Video

Prayagraj: In a bizarre incident, a dengue patient in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj was allegedly given sweet lime juice instead of plasma. The patient reportedly died. A video showcasing the ‘plasma’ that looked like ‘Mosambi juice’ has gone viral on the social media. After blood transfusion, plasma obtains a colour similar to that of sweet lime juice, locally called ‘Mosambi’ juice.Also Read – UP Girl Not Allowed To Give Exams Over Non-payment Of Fee, BJP MP Varun Gandhi Shares Video Of Her Crying Inconsolably | WATCH

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a probe into the incident was underway and a test report was expected soon. “Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case,” he said. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance of its Employees to 38 Per Cent From July 1

Meanwhile, taking a view of the rising dengue cases, the state government has restricted all UP doctors and paramedical staff from taking leave. The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation to apprise it of the steps taken for the control and prevention of dengue. The Lucknow Bench of the court also asked the state government to inform it about the upgrade of medical facilities.





