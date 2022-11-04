The prices were increased to Rs. 50 because of Diwali and Chhath Puja, which has now been reduced.

Platform Ticket Price Slashed By Northern Railway; Check New Rates at Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Others Here

IRCTC Latest news: Northern Railways has rolled back the platform ticket prices that were increased to Rs. 50 due to Diwali and Chhath Puja. In an official statement, Rekha Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Northern Railways informed that the platform ticket prices have become cheaper at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, and Unnao Junction.

The platform ticket prices will now be available for Rs. 10 as earlier, according to the news agency ANI. “The rates of platform tickets in a total of 14 Railway Stations have been reduced to Rs. 10. The prices were increased to Rs. 50 because of Diwali and Chhath Puja, which has now been reduced,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Southern Railways had also increased the price of platform tickets at several stations including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to control overcrowding.

Southern Railways had hiked the platform ticket prices at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs. The ticket price was increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 on October 1 and will remain effective till January 31, 2023.

The railway stations for which platform ticket rates were increased include, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, and Katpadi stations. The ticket prices were also increased for stations like Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, and Avadi.

Besides these stations, the prices of platform tickets were also increased at Vijayawada station in Andhra Pradesh.

Central Railway has also increased the platform ticket price at many railway stations across Mumbai. Central Railway, in an official release, said that this step was undertaken to tackle the problem of overcrowding at stations during the Dussehra festival.



