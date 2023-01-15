Home

Ind vs SL: Play Halted As Two Sri Lankan Fielders Collide Mid-Field, Stretchers On Field

India vs Sri Lanka

Thiruvananthapuram: Play was halted for a few minutes after Sri Lanka’s Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara collided with each other on the boundary while trying to save a Virat Kohli boundary during the third and final ODI on Sunday.

Not so good scenes from Trivandrum.

Just hoping that the injuries aren’t serious. #INDvsSL#GreenfieldStadium pic.twitter.com/7RhrzHOq18 — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) January 15, 2023

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 43rd over of the Indian innings. Kohli, on 95, drive Chamika Karunaratne on the off side and, Bandara and Vandersay both made the slide to stop the ball.

Bandara made the slide first, like the one happens in football and took Vandersay along with him in the process.



