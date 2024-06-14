Play ‘N’ Learn a Premier Active Edu Fun Destination Expands its Presence with Bollywood Actress Soha Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan graced the grand opening of Play ‘N‘ Learn at R City Mall, Ghatkopar, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd. Families and children eagerly gathered for the unveiling of this new premium play destination for children, dedicated to Active Edu Fun and promising an unforgettable experience for all.

Soha Ali Khan inaugurated the 13th venue of Play ‘N’ Learn at R City Mall

Soha Ali Khan, who has visited previous Play ‘N’ Learn locations, was delighted with the new venue. She highlighted the exceptional standards of cleanliness and safety – a must in the post-pandemic era. “It’s clean, safe, and the children have fun while they learn,” Soha remarked, appreciating the educational aspect intertwined with play.

She further praised the unique concept of Play ‘N’ Learn, stating, “What differentiates Play ‘N’ Learn is the huge variety of play areas. My child would have a blast here,” Soha emphasized the value of an environment where children not only play but also learn, noting, “It’s important they’re learning too.”

Play ‘N’ Learn, located on the first floor of R City Mall, represents a significant expansion for the brand, highlighting its commitment to providing exceptional edutainment experiences for children and families. The expansive 8,000 sq ft venue offers thoughtfully curated play areas where children are encouraged to unleash their imagination and explore their potential.

The grand opening featured a colourful parade with drumbeats, jugglers, and Play ‘N’ Learn’s beloved characters, creating a lively and inviting atmosphere. Children and families enjoyed a variety of activities, from Water Play to Giant Ball Pools and a unique Role Play Town.

Caroline Leong, Group Chief Customer Officer at The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG), expressed her excitement about the expansion, “The Play ‘N’ Learn concept of nurturing kids with learning and development skills while they play, has been very well received in India, and that is why this is our 13th venue. We are enthusiastic about bringing the Active Edu Fun experience to more locations across India.”

Explore the wonders of Play N Learn at R City, Ghatkopar, where the worlds of learning and fun come together, and creativity knows no limits. Join us for an unforgettable adventure filled with creativity, learning, and endless fun for children and parents alike.

About Play ‘N Learn

Play N Learn is a premium brand of The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG), offering a specially designed learning journey for children aged 7 years and below. It is an active edu fun destination with the integrated approach of Reggio Emilia and STEAM-based concepts, designed to encourage learning and healthy physical development through play. Discover more about Play ‘N’ Learn at www.activeedufun.com.

About TEEG

Positioned as one of the world’s largest Family Entertainment and Edutainment Centre groups with leading operations across Asia Pacific, The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG) is jointly owned by Quadrant Private Equity and the LAI Group. TEEG is the parent company of Play ‘N’ Learn, a premium active edu fun destination dedicated to promoting healthy physical and mental growth for young children. TEEG operates over 320 Family Entertainment Centres across the Asia Pacific region.

Find out more about TEEG and its brands at www.teeg.com.