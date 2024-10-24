Playground S4 on Amazon MX Player Elevates Reality Gaming: The Latest Season of the Show Sees Massive Viewership

Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, has continued to deliver the highest quality gaming entertainment in India with the ground-breaking reality show Playground, currently streaming its fourth season. The show has nationwide appeal, uniting contestants from diverse regions and backgrounds. It has resonated strongly with audiences, drawing over 14 million unique viewers across India in the first three weeks of its launch, a 50% increase over Season 3! Playground has become a must-watch show for gaming and entertainment viewers alike with its entertaining episodes, fierce competition, and inspiring personal stories, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more!

Playground S4 – Creative – Amazon MX Player

As Indias first ever reality gaming show, Playground S4 continues its search for the next ‘New Age Star’, with a more dynamic and enhanced experience. Featuring top-notch gaming content, tougher challenges, and an innovative format, Season 4 has surpassed expectations, capturing the attention of major brands in the country. The show’s blend of gaming, drama, and entertainment has brought in major sponsors like Hero MotoCorp and Tecno mobile for the second time and, MAAC for the fourth consecutive year. In a further big win, Zupee, one of India’s leading skill-based gaming apps, has come on board as the ‘co-powered’ sponsor, cementing the show’s reputation and success.

Karan Bedi, Director & Head, Amazon MX Player, shared his excitement about the show’s success, “Playground S4 has set new benchmarks in the gaming entertainment space. The positive response from viewers and advertisers is a testament to our vision of providing premium, free entertainment to our audiences across India. The show’s high engagement comes from its mix of unique gaming challenges and reality television drama, making it a top choice for young adult viewers. We have even more exciting challenges and mentors lined up as we progress towards the finale!”

Akanksha Dhamija, COO, Zupee, says, “We’re excited to partner with Playground S4, as it perfectly aligns with our commitment to innovative, skill-based gaming. At Zupee, our focus is on creating meaningful engagement and delivering joyful experiences through games that are relevant to all gamers, which makes this collaboration an ideal fit.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Playground is redefining reality gaming entertainment with its unique format and popularity. Presented by Hero MotoCorp and co-powered by Tecno mobile and Zupee, Official Gaming Partner, Playground S4 streams exclusively on Amazon MX Player, with episodes airing daily at 12 pm, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.