Postpone JEE Main 2023: Normally, the JEE main exams are declared 3-4 months prior to the schedule. In 2020, the schedule for JEE main was finalised around 4 months prior to the examination, giving 4 months time to students to prepare for the exam. However, this year, the announcement of JEE Main 2023 is at a very short notice, due to which students wont get enough time for preparation.

Postpone JEE Main 2023: Plea Filed in Bombay HC Seeking Deferment of Jan Session, Relaxation of 75% Eligibility Criteria

Postpone JEE Main 2023: After getting no response from the National Testing Agency, the matter to postpone JEE Main 2023 has now reached the Bombay High Court as a plea has been filed seeking deferment of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January session. The PIL, filed by Anubha Srivastava, lawyer and the president of the India Wide Parents’ Association (IWPA), mentioned that the pre-board exam of several boards is clashing with that of JEE, thus the engineering entrance exam is scheduled for January should be deferred. Besides, it also challenged the 75% criterion to be eligible for JEE Main 2023.

POSTPONE JEE MAIN 2023: WHAT DOES THE PETITION SAY?

“Being aggrieved by the notification dated 15.12.2022 with very short notice for the upcoming JEE Mains Exam scheduled in the month of January 2023, the present petition is filed seeking deferment of the said examination to a convenient date in a month of April, 2023 and for relaxation of the eligibility criteria of 75% score in the XIIth standard examination to pass marks for entrance examination or application”, the PIL read. The clash between JEE Main 2023 and pre-board exams will result in less number of students appearing for JEE Main January 2023 session. Normally, the JEE main exams are declared 3-4 months prior to the schedule. In 2020, the schedule for JEE main was finalised around 4 months prior to the examination, giving 4 months time to students to prepare for the exam. However, this year, the announcement of JEE Main 2023 is at a very short notice, due to which students wont get enough time for preparation.

POSTPONE JEE MAIN 2023 TRENDS ON TWITTER

Taking to social media with the hashtags #postponejanattempt #PostponeJEE2023, aspirants have asked concerned authorities to conduct the exam in April. “If NTA really wanted to normalize things, then why didn’t they announced the dates 4-months prior examination as they used to before pandemic? Things should go both ways traditionally”, a student stated on Twitter.

For the unversed, the National Testing Agency, NTA will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 exam in two sessions. JEE Main 2023 Session 1 will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. The last date to apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in is January 12, 2023. The CBSE, on the other hand, would conduct Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023.



