Plea In Allahabad HC Seeks Disqualification Of All Congress MPs For Distributing ‘Guarantee Cards’ During LS Poll Campaign

A plea filed in the Allahabad High Court has sought the disqualification of all 99 Congress MPs, accusing the grand-old party of compromising fair electoral process by announcing its ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee Scheme’ during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

As per the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the High Court, Congress’ ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee Scheme’ involves the distribution of guarantee cards that promise various financial and material benefits in exchange of votes.

It argued that the party’s promise amounts to bribery under Section 123(1)(A) of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 and is punishable under Sections 171B and 171E of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and thus, the PIL claimed, all 99 Congress MPs who were elected in the general election must be declared disqualified as per existing law.

The petitioner has also sought criminal proceedings against the Congress MPs, alleging that they have benefited from the ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee Scheme’.

The PIL has also sought direction against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the poll panel of failing to act against the Congress campaign.

It said that despite a May 2 advisory issued by the ECI, which warned political parties against such practices, was flouted by the Congress by its continued distribution of these ‘guarantee cards’, compromising the fairness of the electoral process.

The petitioner criticised the ECI for its inaction against the Congress, accusing the poll panel of “neglecting its constitutional duty” to ensure free and fair elections.

Further, the PIL has sought directions from the court to compel the ECI to suspend or withdraw the Congress’s recognition as a “political party” under Section 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

“This legal challenge highlights the growing concern over the ECI’s role in maintaining electoral integrity, urging the court to take decisive action to protect the democratic process in India,” the PIL said.

The petition filed by Bharti Devi of Fatehpur district has also called for urgent judicial intervention to uphold electoral integrity.

(With PTI inputs)











