Plum Launches Perks: Onboards 50+ Curated Healthcare and Wellness Benefits Brands on the Platform

Plum, India’s leading insurtech platform has today launched Plum Perks – a comprehensive and curated suite of healthcare and wellness benefits for employees. Comprising more than 50 health and wellness brands, these benefits can be availed through discounts on the Plum app.

Plum Perks

Brands that have been on-boarded onto Plum Perks include – The Whole Truth, Good Bug, Cosmix, Nua Health, Pee Safe, Cloudnine, Supertails, Heads up for Tails, The Sleep Company, Toothsi, HealthifyMe, PharmaEasy, Orange Health, Khayaal, Clove Dental, Lenskart, Tata 1mg and more.

Users also gain access to exclusive discounts and free subscriptions from top brands. These offerings are highly curated, with each product and service meticulously tested before being made available to Plum’s users. This launch embodies Plum’s commitment to delivering exceptional and personalised healthcare solutions, ensuring quality and comprehensive care for all.

“Plum Perks is a combination of what customers want and savings amounting to Rs. 30,000 (annually at an average for a user) in terms of discounts that they can avail. The benefits have been highly curated based on our own behavioural research and consumer consumption patterns. Plum has hence narrowed down our offerings into 5 categories: Food and nutrition, self-care, health, fitness and active living and family care,” said Saurabh Arora, CTO and Head of Healthcare at Plum.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Healthcare spending in India

Medical emergencies

43%

Health and wellness

46%

Preventive healthcare/ vitamins and minerals

40%

Source: Mintel

“At Hyugalife, we are thrilled to partner with Plum to create the best, and a highly curated healthcare ecosystem for the new health-conscious generation. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional and personalised health supplements offerings that cater to the unique needs of Plums customers. Together, we aim to positively impact the healthcare experience, ensuring accessibility, quality, and comprehensive care for all,” said Neehar Modi, Cofounder, Hyugalife.

“At Plum, we are excited to announce the enhancement of our health and wellness suite with Plum perks, providing a comprehensive and curated healthcare experience for our users. With access to the best doctors, thorough assessments, and invaluable information through curated content and expert-led webinars, Plum is dedicated to supporting our users health and wellness journey,” said Jayanth Ganapathy – VP Healthcare at Plum.

Plum Telehealth has now logged in 59,100 consultations over the past year, with over 16,000 health assessments taken up since launch in January ’24.