Pluxee and D&B release an in-depth study on trends shaping future workplaces

Pluxee, has partnered with Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) to release a study titled “A peek into the Future Workplace“. Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies worldwide to improve their business performance. Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement, and a trusted partner that makes companies thrive and employees flourish through a wide range of technology powered solutions and a strong commitment to positive impact on all its stakeholders.

‘A Peek into the Future of Workplace by Pluxee and D&B equips HR leaders with data-driven insights

This study provides key insights into evolving workplace trends, employee preferences and employers perspective on Employee Benefits.

Overview of the study

The report empowers HR leaders to create future-proof employee-centric culture with a well-defined Employee Experience/ Engagement (EE) strategy.

It provides a comprehensive look into the evolving nature of work environments and employee expectations, equipping HR leaders with data-driven insights to build a loyal, high-performing workforce. The focus is on flexible work arrangements, employee benefits, and educational assistance.

Notably, 52% of senior leaders consider cultural inclusivity valuable in building more empowering and inclusive workplaces. The study also reveals that 71% of employees prioritize flexible work settings, and 61% find educational benefits attractive and motivating.

This one-of-its kind study delves into the perspectives of both employees and employers across diverse industries, including IT/ITES, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and more. Employing a multi-faceted approach encompassing surveys, data analysis, and report compilation, the study provides an overview of current practices as reported by 10 senior HR leaders from diverse industries. This comprehensive study identifies emerging trends, and best practices in employee benefits space in India.

About the launch

The launch webinar provided an overview of the study and an engaging panel discussion with industry leaders. The panel featured Deepti Pathak, Compensation Director, FIS; Kirandeep Virdi, Head of People & Culture, Asper.ai; Meera Mohandas, Human Resources Director, Wipro; Shalini Adhaar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Shalimar Paints; and Shwetha Ram, Head of Human Resources, Commercial, Parle Agro.

Key takeaways from the webinar included actionable insights into employee preferences for workplace aspects such as educational assistance, flexible work arrangements, and inclusivity, as well as strategies to enhance employee engagement and retention.

Anish Sarkar, CEO of Pluxee India, says, “A peek into the future workplace provides valuable insights on Employee Experience & Engagement best practices. In Indias competitive landscape, these findings enable employers to build meaningful connections and communities, making work a place to belong!”

Uncover the conversation on workplace of tomorrow through Pluxees pioneering whitepaper and engaging discussion in the webinar. Build efficient, future-ready teams, making work not just a place to be, but a place to belong.

Download the whitepaper (here)

Watch the webinar recording on YouTube (here)

About Pluxee India

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries with 27+ years legacy in India. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across traditional and new age benefits including Meal & Food, Telecommunication & Data, Wellbeing, Learning, Reward & Recognition and more.

Powered by leading technology, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 11,000+ clients, 3.5 million consumers and 1,50,000+ merchants across 1,800+ towns in India.

Conducting its business as a trusted partner with an acquired know-how of more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.