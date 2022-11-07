Plying of BS III Petrol, BS IV Diesel 4-wheelers To Remain Banned

The plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action plan.

New Delhi: As the air pollution in Delhi-NCR ameliorated over the last two days, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday decided to reopen primary schools in the city from November 9 and lift the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home. However, the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action plan.

While addressing a press conference Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said there has been a rapid improvement in the air pollution situation in Delhi and farm fires have also reduced.

“Therefore, it has been decided to lift the curbs imposed under stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan in compliance with the direction from the Commission for Air Quality Management,” he said.

“Primary schools will reopen from November 9 and the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is being revoked,” the minister said.

Centre Directs Authorities To Lift Ban on Plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles

Centre’s air quality panel on Sunday asked authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the region and the entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

It also banned construction work in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines in Delhi-NCR. The CAQM order recommending the restrictions was issued on Thursday.

Noida Schools to Reopen from Wednesday As AQI Improves

Schools from Class 1 to 8 in Gautam Buddh Nagar will reopen from Wednesday. This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) removed stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following slight improvement in air quality index (AQI).

Earlier when the AQI in the city crossed the 400 mark, the rules of GRAP 4 were implemented and online class was started by closing the schools.

As per the new order issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Suhas L.Y., the schools of the children will open from Wednesday.



