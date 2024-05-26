Home

Rajkot Fire Accident: PM Announces Ex-gratia For Victims, CM Patel Holds High-level Meeting

The financial aid of two lakhs rupees to the families of the deceased and fifty thousands rupees to the injured will be given by PM

Rajkot:Following the devastating fire at the indoor game zone in Rajkot, which claimed the lives of 33 individuals including children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared financial assistance of two lakh rupees for the families of the deceased and fifty thousand rupees for those injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on X that the ex-gratia will be given from PM’s National Relief Fund.

Earlier, the Gujarat Government announced financial assistance of four lakh rupees for the families of the deceased and fifty thousand rupees for the injured individuals on Saturday.

Thirty-three individuals, including children, perished and several others were injured in a major fire that erupted at a gaming zone in the Nana-Mava area of Rajkot, Gujarat, on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the incident.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with the families of the deceased to offer his condolences. He also visited the site of the tragedy. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated in a press release that he extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.

Patel later held a high-level review meeting at the Hirasar Airport in Rajkot regarding the rescue and relief work, treatment of the injured, and other measures taken by the local administration.

During the meeting, the CM instructed the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict and punitive action against those responsible for the tragedy, the CMO said.

The CM was briefed about the prompt action taken by fire teams of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) and police in carrying out the rescue and relief operations soon after the fire incident was reported.

For the identification of the bodies, their samples were collected and sent for DNA analysis to a forensic science laboratory in Gandhinagar through an air ambulance, officials informed the CM.

They also told the CM that priority was given to shifting the injured persons to hospital and saving people from the fire.

A burns ward with a capacity of 100 beds was set up at the civil hospital and surgeons and trained nurses were immediately called to Rajkot from Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Morbi, Junagadh, and Bhavnagar, as per the release.

