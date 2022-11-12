Saturday, November 12, 2022
HomeNationalPM Kisan Samman Nidhi When Will 13th Installment Be Released Beneficiary List...
National

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi When Will 13th Installment Be Released Beneficiary List eKYC Details Here

admin
By admin
0
61


Here are all the details concerning the PM Kisan 13th Installment Date 2022, steps to use for the E-KYC of the PM Kisan Yojana, and way to ascertain the PM-Kisan Yojana 13th Installment online.

PM Kisan Yojana, PM Kisan Scheme, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, 12th installment, farmer's Scheme, PM Kisan Yojana12th installment, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Yojana, news in marathi,
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: When Will 13th Installment Be Released, Beneficiary List, eKYC Details Here

PM Kisan 13th Installment Date 2022: The government has recently released the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) and now farmers are waiting for the next or 13th installment of the scheme. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers’ families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

PM Kisan 13th Installment Date

13th Beneficiary List 2022 will be released around 15 to 20 December this year on pmkisan.gov.in before the Amount is credited in your Bank Account. However, there has been no official announcement by the government regarding this.

How to register for PM Kisan Yojana 13th Installment

There are two ways to register for the scheme – one is offline and the other is online;

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Offline registration process for 13th Installment

Farmers will have to visit the local revenue officer (patwari) or nodal officer nominated by the state government to register for PM Kisan scheme. Besides, they can contact the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) for registration. All you need to do is carry all important documents and submit it to the official in charge at the CSC.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Online registration process for 13th Installment

  • Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in
  • Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page
  • Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.
  • Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’
  • Step 5. The status of the instalment will be displayed

However, farmers who are yet to complete their eKYC will not receive the 13th instalment amount.

According to the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.”

How to complete PM Kisan’s e-KYC process online?

  • Visit PM Kisan’s official website and click on the eKYC option
  • Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card
  • Once OTP is received, enter it. The eKYC will be completed upon successful verification

Ration card copy to be mandatory for 13th installment

Farmers must register in order to receive PM Kisan Yojana’s upcoming instalment. For registration, a copy of the ration card must be provided. Remember that farmers are not required to provide a hard copy of the ration card. Only the PDF of the ration card’s soft copy needs to be uploaded.

You must visit the PM Kisan Yojana website to do this. You need to create a PDF file and submit a soft copy of your ration card there. If a copy of the ration card is not provided, farmers will not be able to benefit from this scheme.




Published Date: November 12, 2022 7:59 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Gets Support From Fans In Her Verbal Spat With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Next article
Leo Must Respect Elders, Scorpio Should Not Lend Money
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi When Will 13th Installment Be Released Beneficiary List eKYC Details Here

admin
By admin
0
61


Here are all the details concerning the PM Kisan 13th Installment Date 2022, steps to use for the E-KYC of the PM Kisan Yojana, and way to ascertain the PM-Kisan Yojana 13th Installment online.

PM Kisan Yojana, PM Kisan Scheme, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, 12th installment, farmer's Scheme, PM Kisan Yojana12th installment, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Yojana, news in marathi,
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: When Will 13th Installment Be Released, Beneficiary List, eKYC Details Here

PM Kisan 13th Installment Date 2022: The government has recently released the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) and now farmers are waiting for the next or 13th installment of the scheme. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers’ families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

PM Kisan 13th Installment Date

13th Beneficiary List 2022 will be released around 15 to 20 December this year on pmkisan.gov.in before the Amount is credited in your Bank Account. However, there has been no official announcement by the government regarding this.

How to register for PM Kisan Yojana 13th Installment

There are two ways to register for the scheme – one is offline and the other is online;

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Offline registration process for 13th Installment

Farmers will have to visit the local revenue officer (patwari) or nodal officer nominated by the state government to register for PM Kisan scheme. Besides, they can contact the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) for registration. All you need to do is carry all important documents and submit it to the official in charge at the CSC.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Online registration process for 13th Installment

  • Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in
  • Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page
  • Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.
  • Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’
  • Step 5. The status of the instalment will be displayed

However, farmers who are yet to complete their eKYC will not receive the 13th instalment amount.

According to the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.”

How to complete PM Kisan’s e-KYC process online?

  • Visit PM Kisan’s official website and click on the eKYC option
  • Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card
  • Once OTP is received, enter it. The eKYC will be completed upon successful verification

Ration card copy to be mandatory for 13th installment

Farmers must register in order to receive PM Kisan Yojana’s upcoming instalment. For registration, a copy of the ration card must be provided. Remember that farmers are not required to provide a hard copy of the ration card. Only the PDF of the ration card’s soft copy needs to be uploaded.

You must visit the PM Kisan Yojana website to do this. You need to create a PDF file and submit a soft copy of your ration card there. If a copy of the ration card is not provided, farmers will not be able to benefit from this scheme.




Published Date: November 12, 2022 7:59 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Gets Support From Fans In Her Verbal Spat With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Next article
Leo Must Respect Elders, Scorpio Should Not Lend Money
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677