Here are all the details concerning the PM Kisan 13th Installment Date 2022, steps to use for the E-KYC of the PM Kisan Yojana, and way to ascertain the PM-Kisan Yojana 13th Installment online.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: When Will 13th Installment Be Released, Beneficiary List, eKYC Details Here

PM Kisan 13th Installment Date 2022: The government has recently released the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) and now farmers are waiting for the next or 13th installment of the scheme. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers’ families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

PM Kisan 13th Installment Date

13th Beneficiary List 2022 will be released around 15 to 20 December this year on pmkisan.gov.in before the Amount is credited in your Bank Account. However, there has been no official announcement by the government regarding this.

How to register for PM Kisan Yojana 13th Installment

There are two ways to register for the scheme – one is offline and the other is online;

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Offline registration process for 13th Installment

Farmers will have to visit the local revenue officer (patwari) or nodal officer nominated by the state government to register for PM Kisan scheme. Besides, they can contact the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) for registration. All you need to do is carry all important documents and submit it to the official in charge at the CSC.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Online registration process for 13th Installment

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5. The status of the instalment will be displayed

However, farmers who are yet to complete their eKYC will not receive the 13th instalment amount.

According to the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.”

How to complete PM Kisan’s e-KYC process online?

Visit PM Kisan’s official website and click on the eKYC option

Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Once OTP is received, enter it. The eKYC will be completed upon successful verification

Ration card copy to be mandatory for 13th installment

Farmers must register in order to receive PM Kisan Yojana’s upcoming instalment. For registration, a copy of the ration card must be provided. Remember that farmers are not required to provide a hard copy of the ration card. Only the PDF of the ration card’s soft copy needs to be uploaded.

You must visit the PM Kisan Yojana website to do this. You need to create a PDF file and submit a soft copy of your ration card there. If a copy of the ration card is not provided, farmers will not be able to benefit from this scheme.



