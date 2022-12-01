PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: It is mandatory for the beneficiaries to get eKYC done under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, otherwise they will be deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: After they have received the 12th installment, now the beneficiary farmers across the country are eagerly waiting for the 13th instalment under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan). As part of the Central scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 gets credited to the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme in three installments of Rs 2000 each .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ahead of Diwali released the 12th instalment of the financial benefit to eligible farmer families on October 17. He distributed Rs 16,000 crore to the PM Kisan beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer during the two-day PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 event. Notably, this central scheme covering small and marginal farmers was implemented around 3.6 years ago.

The beneficiary farmers must note that to take advantage of the central scheme, they need to get the e-KYC updated. They need to update it from time to time to get the installments to their accounts.

As per the PM kisan website notification, it is mandatory for the beneficiaries to get eKYC done under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, otherwise they will be deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

Visit the PM Kisan website and click on the Kisan e-KYC link on the Farmers Corner.

Then fill in the Aadhaar number.

A captcha code will appear which you have to enter.

Then click on the search button and enter your registered mobile number.

After putting mobile number, you will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP and click on submit for authorisation.

For the security purpose, the central government has made e-KYC mandatory to take advantage of the scheme. Without e-KYC, the scheme will not be available for the beneficiaries. A fee of Rs 15 will have to be paid for doing e-KYC through biometric system.



