PM Modi Addresses Nation From Red Fort, Says “Have Freed Space Sector From Restrictions”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday, August 15, during the 78th Independence Day celebrations. PM Modi said his government has freed space sector from restrictions.

78th Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 15, addressed countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He hoisted the national flag for the 11th consecutive time as the country celebrated 77 years of Independence. While addressing the nation, PM Modi talked about the country’s space sector and said that it is crucial to India’s growth story. “Earlier our space sector was in shackles, but we have freed it. It is an opportunity for our young startups. Today we are seeing private satellites being launched. When intentions are right, we get the desired results,” PM Modi said from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

“We have taken big steps towards modernising infrastructure, and also given priority to ease of living. The country’s youth does not want to go slow, this is our golden era. The path of reforms chosen by us has become the blueprint for growth and not just for debate clubs,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi has firmly voiced his belief in the enormous potential inherent within India’s 1.4 billion countrymen. He ardently asserts that, with resolute cooperation and purpose, these citizens hold the key to molding a prosperous and advanced nation. Despite grappling with challenges and limitations of resources, Modi trusts in our collective ability to surmount these hurdles and achieve our goals.

The Prime Minister Narendra said his dream of making the country a developed nation by 2047 is the reflection of the country’s 140 crore people.

“We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India. Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way.”

“Viksit Bharat 2047 are not mere words, they are a reflection of the resolve and dreams of 140 crore people…We are capable of making India a developed nation by 2047 with our resolve,” he said.

Talking about Vocal For Local, PM Modi stated that it has become a new mantra for the economic system.

“We gave the mantra for ‘Vocal for Local’. Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of ‘One District One Product’..,” he said.

Remembering the surgical airstrikes by the Indian Air Force, he said youth of the country are filled with pride.

“How can we forget the Corona period? Our country administered vaccines to crores of people the fastest of all, across the world. This is the same country where terrorists used to come and attack us. When the armed forces of the country execute surgical strike, when it does airstrike, the youth of the country are filled with pride. That is why the 140 crore citizens of the country are proud today,” PM Modi said from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The theme of this year’s Independence Day revolves around the concept of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047.’ This theme echoes the government’s ambitious vision to transform India into a prosperous nation by the year 2047.

It is worth noting that it is Modi's first Independence Day speech of his third term as the Prime Minister of the country, surpassing former PM Manmohan Singh, who performed the ceremony ten times during 2004 and 2014












