‘Honoured’ To Represent Varanasi; Work Will Get Even Faster In Future: PM Modi After Filing Nomination

PM Modi who is seeking a third consecutive term from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency as well as a third straight term as Prime Minister, filed his nomination from the seat on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other NDA leaders waves to the supporters as he leaves the DM office after filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2024:Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat and asserted the pace of (development) work will be “even faster” in the near future.

In a post on X, Modi said he was ‘honoured’ represent the people of Varanasi and serve the people of this “historic seat”, while also thanking the people for their “blessings” which made “remarkable achievements” possible in the last 10 years.

“Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come,” the Prime Minister wrote after filing his nomination from the Varanasi constituency for a third time.

PM Modi also showered praises on BJP-led NDA allies and asserted the alliance is committed to progress of the nation as well as regional aspirations.

“I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come,” the PM said.

Earlier, Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency as well as a third straight term as Prime Minister, filed his nomination from the seat with much fanfare.

As many as 25 leaders of the BJP-led NDA accompanied the Prime Minister as he filed his nomination papers at the district magistrate’s office in Varanasi.

Varanasi Lok Sabha Election 2024

The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments, including Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri. The constituency is regarded as a BJP bastion, with Modi winning two straight terms from the seat in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls,

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi is once again pitted against Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, who contested unsuccessfully against the Prime Minister in the previous two general elections.

Varanasi will go to polls in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4 and results will be declared on the same day.

