Nalanda Is Not Just A Name But An Identity And Respect: PM Modi After Inaugurating Nalanda University Campus

PM Modi also said that the rebuilding of Nalanda is going to start the golden era of India.

PM Modi said Nalanda’s reawakening, this new campus, will give the world an introduction to India’s capability.

Nalanda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a plaque at the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir and said Nalanda is not just a name but an identity and respect. He also added that Nalanda is a value and mantra…fire can burn books but it can’t destroy knowledge.

PM Modi said, ” I am happy that I got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days after swearing in as PM for the 3rd time…Nalanda is not just a name, it is an identity and respect. Nalanda is a value and mantra…fire can burn books but it can’t destroy knowledge”.

PM Modi also said that the rebuilding of Nalanda is going to start the golden era of India. “Nalanda’s reawakening, this new campus, will give the world an introduction to India’s capability,” he added.

Earlier this morning, PM Modi visited and took a tour of the ruins of the ancient Nalanda Mahaviharam. The visit marks the first visit by the Prime Minister to the State after the Lok Sabha election.

The ancient Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be among the first residential universities in the world.

The new university campus is created to be a replica of the historic Nalanda University.

Taking to social media platform X this morning, PM Modi wrote, “It’s a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 AM today, the new campus of Nalanda University will be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connection with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth.”

Highlighting Nalanda’s “strong connection with our glorious past,” PM Modi said the university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth.

The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, with a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums with a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities, including an international centre, an amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex, among others.

The Campus is a ‘Net Zero’ Green Campus. It is self-sustaining with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities.

