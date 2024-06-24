Home

Will Work Three Times Harder And Will Get Three-Time Results: PM Modi Ahead of Lok Sabha Session

Saying that the people of the country expect good steps from the opposition, PM Modi said the opposition should live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the media ahead of the 18th Lok Sabha session and assured that in his third tenure, his government will work three times harder and will get three-time results. Calling his Lok Sabha election win ‘a great victory’, PM Modi said the people of the country have given him an opportunity for the third time.

PM Modi said, “The people of the country have given us an opportunity for the third time. This is a great victory, a grand victory. Our responsibility increased threefold…So, I assure the countrymen that in our third tenure, we will work three times harder and we will get three-time results.”

Saying that the people of the country expect good steps from the opposition, he said he hoped that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy.

“The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition. I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. People do not want drama, disturbance. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition and I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfill these expectations of the common man,” he said.

PM Modi said June 25 marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. “The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed…While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India, the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India,” he said.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday will witness “Observance of silence,” marking the solemn occasion of the first sitting of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha. After this, parliament will hold the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first session is expected to be stormy as the opposition is likely to corner the BJP-led NDA government on the election of the Speaker on June 26, discussions regarding allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and row over the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.











