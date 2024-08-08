Home

‘Ensure Safety Of Hindus’: PM Modi As Muhammad Yunus Takes Charge Of Bangladesh’s Interim Government

New Delhi: Mohammad Yunus, Bangladesh’s new interim leader landed in the capital, Dhaka, earlier on Thursday, 08 August 2024. He was received by Military Officials, Government officials, and student leaders.

Responding to a question he said, “I feel good coming back home, thank you.”

Muhammad Yunus, 84, is an economist and Bangladesh’s only Nobel laureate who had been a staunch critic of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He was recommended for the job by the student protesters who led the campaign against Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Professor Yunus on the assumption of his responsibilities as the chief advisor to the newly-formed interim government of Bangladesh and also wished a return to normalcy and safety of Hindus and other minority communities in the neighbouring country.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X: “My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development.”

My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024

It was Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s decision to appoint Yunus after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country for India.

Yunus, aged 84, is tasked with steering the country through this transitional period. “Let us make the best use of our new victory,” he said in a statement to Reuters before leaving from Paris, where he had been receiving medical treatment while out on bail from criminal cases brought under Hasina. “I fervently appeal to everybody to stay calm. Please refrain from all kinds of violence,” he said.

Who Is Muhammad Yunus?

Muhammad Yunus is a Bangladeshi entrepreneur, banker, and economist, who is currently the interim leader of Bangladesh. Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for founding the Grameen Bank and pioneering the concepts of microcredit and microfinance. Yunus has received several other national and international honours, including from the USA. He received the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2010.

Yunus is one of just seven individuals who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the United States Congressional Gold Medal. He is assuming office as the Chief Advisor to the Interim government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on 8 August 2024 after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024.











