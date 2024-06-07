PM Modi at NDA Meet

Home

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, stated that the NDA government will provide good governance, thanking the countrymen for giving him the opportunity to serve them again. Narendra Modi was formally elected as the Leader of the Lok Sabha and Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party by the members. He further stated that the prime focus of the government is the welfare of the poor.

Addressing the meeting of newly elected MPs of the alliance on Friday in Parliament, Prime Minister said, “The NDA government has given good governance to the country and in a way, just saying NDA becomes synonymous with good governance. Poor welfare and good governance have been paramount in the focus of all of us.”

He also vowed to continue his efforts towards consenus as he called the NDA the most successful alliance.

“I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward…NDA has completed around thrr decades, it is no ordinary thing…I can say that this is the most successful alliance,” the prime minister said.

“NDA is not a gathering of some parties to gain power or run the government. This is a group that is committed to nation first with the basic spirit of nation first,” he added.

PM Modi further thanked all the partners of the grand alliance for choosing him as their leader.

Earlier this week, NDA leaders, including JD(U), TDP and Shiv Sena, held a meeting, passing a resolution to elect PM Modi as their leader.







