Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Blasts INDIA Bloc Over CAA, Says,’Koi Maai Ka Laal Paida Hua Hai Jo…’

“Koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo CAA ko khatam kar sta hai?” PM Modi asked, questioning the INDIA Bloc in a rally on Thursday.

New Delhi: In a fresh attack on the INDIA Bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that in the coming five years, ‘Modi and Yogi’ are going to change the “picture” and “fate” of Purvanchal, adding that he aims to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Addressing a rally in Jaunpur, PM Modi asserted that winning even a single seat in UP is difficult for the INDIA bloc.

Continuing his attack on the opposition alliance, PM Modi asked, “Koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo CAA ko khatam kar sta hai?”

“Nobody can remove the CAA. Modi has removed their veil of fake secularism under the garb of which they tried to do vote-bank politics and made Hindu-Muslim fight against each other,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Lalganj in Azamgarh.

“I pledge to build a developed India and the growth engine of developed India will be Purvanchal, Eastern India. This entire region is becoming a strong hub of health and education. In the coming five years, Modi-Yogi is going to change both the image and the fate of Purvanchal,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further emphasised that the world is discussing Kashi and Ayodhya instead of Delhi and Mumbai.

“You have seen it in Kashi and you are seeing it in Ayodhya—how a strong government works. Earlier, when people used to talk about development, they used to discuss Delhi and Mumbai but now the country and the world discuss Kashi and Ayodhya,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further said that there are two models before the country: one is the BJP’s “santushtikaran,” and the second is the ‘ghamandiya’ alliance’s “tushtikaran.”

“In this election, the country has 2 models before it: on one side, it’s Modi, the BJP, and the NDA, whose path is ‘santushtikaran’; on the other side, be it the SP, Congress or ‘ghamandiya’ alliance, their path is ‘tushtikaran’. This game between the SP and Congress is dangerous. They seek votes here and while in South India, they abuse and humiliate the people of Uttar Pradesh and use absurd language for the people of UP and Sanatana Dharma,” he added.

PM Sees Lok Sabha Elections As Opportunity

PM Modi said that this Lok Sabha election is an opportunity for the country to choose a leader who can run a strong government.

“This election is an opportunity to choose the prime minister of the country. Such a Prime Minister who runs a strong government that cannot be dominated by the world but that makes the world aware of India’s strength,” he said.

Hitting back at Samajwadi Party heavyweight Ram Gopal Yadav over his comment on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said that they are saying all this to make their ‘vote bank’ happy.

“On one hand, Modi is trying to provide true social justice, on the other, the Samajwadi Party and Congress’ INDI alliance are falling deeper into the pit of appeasement politics. It never comes out of vote bank politics. After waiting for 500 years, the country got the Ram temple. The country is happy, but the ‘parivarvadi’ are abusing. The uncle of the SP ‘shezada’ (Akhilesh Yadav) is calling the Ram temple ‘bekar Mandir’. The SP shezada makes fun of Kashi. They have regularly played with Hindu-Muslim religious sentiments for the past 70 years,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)








