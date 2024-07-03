PM Modi Breaks Silence On Manipur Issue, Says ‘Violence Declining, Schools Reopened In Most Parts’

Home

New Delhi: In a major development amid the ongoing session of parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken on the burning issue of Manipur. In his latest Rajya Sabha speech, PM Modi has said that the violence in Manipur is continuously declining, and schools have resumed in most parts of the state. PM Modi also added that government is making efforts to ensure a return to complete peace in the state.

“The government is continuously working to normalise situation in Manipur. Whatever happened in the state…over 11,000 FIRs were filed in Manipur, more than 500 people were arrested. We will have to accept that the incidents of violence are on constant decline in Manipur. Schools, colleges and offices are open in most parts of Manipur today”, PM Modi said in his recent statement in Rajya Sabha.

“The Union Home minister (Amit Shah) stayed there for many weeks…Central govt is extending all cooperation to Manipur to tackle the ongoing flood situation in the state. Today, two teams of NDRF have reached Manipur. I warn those who are trying to add the fuel to fire will be rejected by Manipur…Congress had imposed President’s rule in Manipur 10 times…” PM Modi Added.

PM Modi Vows For Further Crackdown On Corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday vowed further crackdown on corruption and black money, saying the government has given “full freedom” to the probe agencies for taking strongest action against the corrupt.

The prime minister said no one will be spared in the crackdown. He also took pot shot at the Congress for first levelling serious allegations with evidence against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and later forming an alliance with it to fight the Lok Sabha elections.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, Modi asserted that taking action against corruption is a mission for the NDA government and not a matter of electoral gains.

“I want to state without hesitation and also tell the countrymen that I have given full freedom to the agencies to take the strongest action against the corrupt and corruption. The government will not interfere anywhere,” the prime minister said.

“Yes, they (probe agencies) should work honestly for honesty. No person embroiled in corruption will be able to escape the law. This is Modi’s guarantee,” the prime minister said.

Referring to the opposition members’ charge that the government is misusing the probe agencies, Modi cited statements made by opposition leaders like late Mulayam Singh Yadav who had accused the UPA government of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against them. He also said even the Supreme Court had termed the CBI as a “caged parrot”.

(With inputs from agencies)











