PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Meeting Amid Rising Terror Attacks in Jammu

Earlier today, two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security – which also includes Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. According to a NDTV report, the PM directed full deployment of armed forces’ counter-terror capabilities.

The Prime Minister spoke to Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and was given an overview of the security-related situation, including armed forces’ counter-terrorism operations.

The gunfight, lasting more than an hour, took place at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area at around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, the officials said.

A defence spokesperson said one of the critically injured soldiers was evacuated to Udhampur-based command hospital by an advanced light helicopter (ALH) despite challenging weather conditions.

“Swift action by ALH from Air Force Station, Udhampur saved a critically injured soldier’s life in Doda (J&K). Despite challenging weather, the evacuation was successful, ensuring timely medical care at Command Hospital, Udhampur. Kudos to the team for their dedication & bravery,” PRO Defence Jammu posted on X.











