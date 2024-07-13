Home

PM Modi Cites RBI Data To Debunk Unemployment Myths, Criticizes INDIA Bloc’s Claims

PM Modi said that the people who create false narratives are enemies of investment, enemies of infrastructure construction, enemies of India’s development.

New Delhi: In subtle criticism of the rival party blaming his party for the rising joblessness rate in India, PM Narendra Modi pointed to the recent statistics from the Reserve Bank of India. These data show a positive trend in job growth over the past several years, a fact contradicting the unfounded accusations about extensive unemployment put forward by some parties.

“During the last 4-5 years, despite the pandemic, there has been record generation of employment. According to RBI, in the last 3-4 years the country has generated employment for 8 crore people. These numbers have broken the false narrative of those who used to speak about unemployment,” PM Modi said speaking at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon in Mumbai on Saturday.

What Do PLFS And RBI’s KLEMS Data Say

According to PLFS and RBI’s KLEMS data, India has generated more than 8 crore (80 million) employment opportunities from 2017-18 to 2021-22. This translates to an average of over 2 crore (20 million) employment per year, despite of the fact that the world economy was hit by COVID-19 pandemic during 2020-21, a press release from the Ministry of Labour and Employment stated earlier this week.

“A large number of skill development and employment in India is our requirement. Our government is constantly working in this direction. During the last 4-5 years, despite the great crisis like Corona, record jobs have been created in India”, PM Modi added.

PM Modi Attacks INDIA Bloc

Attacking INDIA bloc who have been targeting the BJP over unemployment, PM Modi said, “Their (opposition) every policy is to betray the youth and prevent employment. And now they are being exposed. The sensible people of India are rejecting their every lie and every trick. Whenever a bridge, railway track is built, a road is built, a coach of a local train is built, then someone or the other gets employment. As the pace of infrastructure construction is accelerating in India, the pace of employment generation is also increasing. With new investments in the times to come, these opportunities are only going to grow further.”

Continuing his dig at the opposition, PM Modi said that they are against investment, infrastructure and development in India and now their lies are being exposed.

“They are against investment, infrastructure creation and against the development of India. All their policies are aimed at betrayal against youth and stopping employment. And now their lies are now being uncovered. People are able to hold them accountable for their lies,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that after winning for the third consecutive time, he had promised to work at thrice the speed.

“People know that it is the NDA government that can give stability and durability. After taking oath for the third time, I had said that the NDA government will work at thrice the speed,” PM Modi said.

Lauding the success of Maharashtra across various domains, PM Modi said, “Maharashtra has a glorious history, Maharashtra has a strong present and Maharashtra has dreams of a prosperous future.

Maharashtra is a state which has a very big role in building a developed India. Maharashtra has the power of industry, Maharashtra has the power of agriculture, Maharashtra has the power of the finance sector. This power has made Mumbai the financial hub of the country.”

“Now my goal is to use this power of Maharashtra to make Maharashtra the biggest economic powerhouse of the world,” he added.

The NDA government’s model of development has been to give priority to the underprivileged. Those who have been on the last line for decades, we are giving priority. BJP government has taken major decisions related to pucca houses for the poor and farmers. So far, 4 crore poor have got pucca houses.

PM Modi said that in the coming years, 3 crore more poor families will get pucca houses. These include lakhs of poor, Dalit, backward and tribal families of Maharashtra.

Emphasizing that Maharashtra has also infused cultural, social and nationalist consciousness in India, PM Modi said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Annabhau Sathe, Lokmanya Tilak, Veer Savarkar and many such great leaders have a legacy in this land. We have to move forward in the direction of a harmonious society, a strong nation that the great children of Maharashtra had envisioned. We have to remember that the way to prosperity lies in harmony and harmony.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crores in Mumbai on Saturday. This was Narendra Modi’s first visit to Mumbai after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

