Home

News

VIDEO: PM Modi Concludes 2-Day Meditation At Vivekananda Rock Memorial In Kanyakumari

Prime Minister Modi went on a spiritual getaway to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari after campaigning ended for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 30 (Thursday). He meditated for nearly 45 hours at the Dhyan Mandapam.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Image: India.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday concluded his nearly two-day long meditation at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Modi concluded his 45-hour meditation session and paid floral tributes to renowned Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar before departing from Kanyakumari.

The Prime Minister went on a spiritual getaway to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari after campaigning ended for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 30 (Thursday). Modi meditated for nearly 45 hours at the Dhyan Mandapam, the same place where revered Hindu philosopher and reformer Swami Vivekananda is said to have meditated and believed to have received a ‘divine vision’ of ‘Bharat Mata’.

#WATCH | PM Modi ends two-day-long meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/TY7snigzZI — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

On Saturday, Modi concluded his marathon meditation session which coincided with the end of polling in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls.

VIDEO | PM Modi pays tributes at Thiruvalluvar Statue before leaving from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/zXe5kGpzZ4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2024

Why Dhyan Mandapam is sacred, special?

Famed Hindu scholar Swami Vivekananda is said to have meditated here during his lifetime and is believed to have believed to have received a ‘divine vision’ of ‘Bharat Mata’ at this place which inspired his later reformatory works in life.

The place is also considered sacred to Hindus as according to the religion’s mythology, Goddess Parvati had also meditated here while standing on one foot as she waited for her husband and consort Lord Shiva.

Modi’s Kanyakumari visit to signal national unity?

Notably, Kanyakumari stands at the southernmost tip of India and is a place where the county’s Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It’s being speculated that the Prime Minister’s visit to Kanyakumari is also meant to send a signal of national unity as this is the meeting point of Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Modi arrived in Kanyakumari on Thursday evening after concluding his poll campaign in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur for the final phase of the general elections which are being held today.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 for 543 parliamentary seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

(With ANI inputs)







