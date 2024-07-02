Home

UP Hathras Stampede: PM Modi Condoles Deaths, Assures All Help From Centre To UP Government

The prime minister said senior officials of the central government are in constant contact with the Uttar Pradesh administration to coordinate aid efforts.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the deaths in UP’s Hathras stampede in which over 100 people were killed. The Prime Minister while addressing the Lok Sabha said, “I am receiving news of a tragic death in Hathras. I express my condolences to those who have lost their lives and wish for the injured to recover soon. The state government is engaged in rescue operations. The central government is in contact. All possible help will be provided to the victims.”

The stampede occurred during a religious congregation at a ‘satsang’ event in Uttar Pradesh’s Pulrai village where a large number of people had gathered. More than 100 people were killed and several others injured in the stampede.

“Through this forum, I assure everyone that all possible assistance will be provided to the victims,” he said.

The PM Office (PMO) announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras.

“The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the PMO said in a post on X.

Senior officials reported that among the deceased were 23 women, three children and a man. Reports from the scene indicated that victims, either deceased or unconscious, were transported to medical facilities in Sikandara Rao.

Hathras MP Anoop Pradhan told PTI Videos outside Parliament that this is an extremely unfortunate incident.

“I have spoken with our district officer, the district’s legislator and the superintendent of police. There is no exact figure yet, but many people have tragically died and many others are injured. They are being treated in nearby hospitals,” Pradhan said.











