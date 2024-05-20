PM Modi Condoles Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Tragic Demise, Says India Stands With Iran

Home

‘Saddened, Shocked’: PM Modi Condoles Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s Tragic Demise, Says India Stands With Iran

PM Modi expressed offered condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s death.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died in a dreadful helicopter crash, Mehr News Agency reported on Monday. PM Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and condoled the tragic demise of the Iranian President. He wrote, His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” PM Modi wrote.

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian lost his life in tragic helicopter crash. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

According to Mehr news agency, the Iranian president other occupants of the chopper have been “martyred”.

However, there is still no official confirmation about the Iranian President’s demise, medics also said that they found “no signs” of life at the crash site.

The crash site was found in the densely forested mountains today morning by the rescue team.

The wreckage was found on the route from Khoylar village to Kelem.

Raisi was returning to Iran following a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter came down in bad weather conditions on Sunday afternoon.

Nine people were on the helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran on Sunday, including three officials, an imam, and flight and security team members, as reported by Tasnim News.

The IRGC-run media outlet, Sepah, reported the nine included: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian; Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz’s Friday prayer Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem as well as a pilot, copilot, crew chief, head of security, and another bodyguard.

For the first time, Iran is going through such a situation. The country has never seen something similar with the president and the foreign minister disappearing in a helicopter crash, reported Al Jazeera.

The incident sparked global attention, and the foreign countries extended help with the search operations. The Turks sent their drones and the Russians sent their equipment, while the global leaders and the people of Iran prayed for the Iranian president and the other people on board.







