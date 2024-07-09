Home

PM Modi Conferred ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’- Russia’s Highest Civilian Honor- By Vladimir Putin | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Tuesday conferred the ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’– Russia’s highest civilian honour, by President Vladimir Putin at a special ceremony in Kremlin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred the highest civilian award of Russian Federation, Order of St Andrew the Apostle, by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Modi Russia Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday conferred the ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’– Russia’s highest civilian honour, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two nations.

The prestigious award, which was announced for Modi in 2019, was conferred upon the Indian Prime Minister by President Putin at a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin. Modi is the first Indian leader to be awarded with the ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’– Russia’s highest civilian honor.

The award was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia.

#WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin confers Russia’s highest civilian honour, Order of St Andrew the Apostle on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/aBBJ2QAINF — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

While accepting the award, Prime Minister Modi dedicated it to the people of India and to the traditional bonds of friendship between India and Russia. He further stated that the recognition illuminates the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“I am heartily grateful to you for conferring me with the highest civilian honour of Russia. This honour is not just mine, this is an honour of 140 crore Indians. This is an honour of the centuries-old and deep friendship and mutual trust between India and Russia,” Modi said after receiving the award.

The Prime Minister also hailed President Putin’s leadership, under which India-Russia relations have strengthened in all directions and have scaled new heights.

“The foundation of strategic ties between the two nations that you had laid has only further strengthened with the passing of time. Our mutual cooperation, based on people-to-partnership, is becoming the hope and guarantee of a better future of our people,” he added.

Later in a post on X, Modi said, “Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India.”

Earlier, President Putin congratulated Modi for the highest Russian award and wished him good health, success and all the best.

