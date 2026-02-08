The joint press statement of PM Modi followed delegation-level talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim after the exchange of several MoUs between the two countries.Kuala Lumpur: In a big statement on global attack on terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that India’s position on terrorism remains firm and without compromise. Underlining New Delhi’s continued support for all efforts aimed at peace, the Prime Minister has mentioned that aid that India and Malaysia will strengthen cooperation in security, including counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security, while expanding defence collaboration. Here are all the details you need to know about what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said about counter-terrorism.
What has PM Modi said on Malaysia?Addressing a joint press statement in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, PM Modi focused on various issues including counter-terrorism. “Our message on terrorism is clear: no double standards and no compromise,” PM Modi said in Malaysia while reiterating India’s consistent stance on counter-terrorism.
What PM Modi said about India-Malaysia relations?Apart from these issues, PM Modi also highlighted the close bond between the two nations, describing it as a “very special relationship” and reaffirming the commitment of both sides to broaden engagement across multiple sectors.
