PM Modi Congratulates Keir Starmer For Victory In UK General Elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated RT Hon Sir Keir Starmer for victory in the UK general elections.

PM Modi posted on X: “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity.”

Keir Starmer, from the Labour Party, was officially appointed as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Friday following his party’s overwhelming victory in the national election. He also received King Charles III’s endorsement to form a government during the traditional “kissing of hands” ceremony.

Earlier on Friday, Rishi Sunak offered his resignation as prime minister to the king.

In the U.K., voters cast their ballots on Thursday in a national election to select the 650 lawmakers who will serve in Parliament for the coming five years. After over a decade of governance with five different prime ministers, Sunak’s Conservative Party faced a significant defeat.







