PM Modi Crosses 100 Million Followers Mark On X, Is Now ‘Most Followed World Leader’

Now, he is much ahead of other big world leaders like US president Joe Biden.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday achieved yet another feat. He is now the most followed world leader on the social media platform X with over 100 million followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: “A hundred million on @X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well.”

Now, he is much ahead of other big world leaders like US president Joe Biden, Pope Francis, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad, and Sharad Pawar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared his happiness on X with the post: “The Modi phenomenon trailblazes on X. Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on crossing the staggering 100 million follower mark on X. A leader whom the world looks up to, Modi Ji remains unchallenged as the most followed global leader. This achievement is a testament not only to his unparalleled popularity in India but also to his towering statesmanship on the global stage.”

PM Modi joined X, then called Twitter, in 2009.







