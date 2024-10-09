NationalPolitics

PM Modi extends condolences as Chairman emeritus of Tata Group passes away

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday extended his condolences on the death of Ratan Tata, who passed away at 86 years old.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday extended his condolences on the death of Ratan Tata, who passed away at 86 years old. PM Modi took to X and write, ” Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

“One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” he added.







