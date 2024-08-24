NationalPolitics

PM Modi Hails Decision, Says It Ensures Dignity, Financial Security Of Govt Employees

PM Modi said the Unified Pension Scheme aligns with his government’s commitment to the well-being and secure future of government employees, and stressed that the move ensures dignity and financial security for them.

PM Modi said the Unified Pension Scheme ensures the dignity and financial security of govt employees. (File Photo)

Unified Pension Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday hailed the Union Cabinet’s decision to approve the Unified Pension Scheme which assures 5o percent of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined government service after April 1, 2004.

In a post on X, Modi said the Unified Pension Scheme aligns with his government’s commitment to the well-being and secure future of government employees, and stressed that the move ensures dignity and financial security for them.

“We are proud of the hard work of all government employees who contribute significantly to national progress. The Unified Pension Scheme ensures dignity and financial security for government employees, aligning with our commitment to their well-being and a secure future,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Modi’s remarks came after the Union Cabinet approved an assured 50 percent of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System (NPS).

The National Pension System is applicable for government employees joining the service after April 1, 2004. It was based on the premise of contribution rather than defined benefit applicable for employees prior to the NPS.

Announcing Cabinet decisions, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), government employees will now be eligible to get 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months before the superannuation as pension.

For this full pension or 50 per cent of pay as the pension, he said, the eligibility service length will be 25 years.

However, he said, it would be proportionate for a lesser service period up to a minimum of 10 years of service.

NPS subscribers can now opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which offers assured pension applicable from the beginning of the next financial year.

(With PTI inputs)





