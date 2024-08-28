Home

Business

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: PM Modi Hails ‘Success’; 5 Things To Know About 10 Years Journey Of Scheme

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana what has achieved & what were the challenges faced by the scheme makers in 10 years journey, know more over here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

As the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana completed 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the scheme personifies dignity, empowerment and the opportunity to participate in the economic life of the nation.

Modi also hailed those who worked to make the Jan Dhan Yojana a success, and said the scheme has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion.

“Today, we mark a momentous occasion – #10YearsOfJanDhan. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries and compliments to all those who worked to make this scheme a success,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

PM Modi Hails Jan Dhan Yojana

Jan Dhan accounts have a deposit balance of over Rs. 2.3 lakh crore.

Over 65 per cent of the accounts are either in rural or semi-urban areas, thus taking the movement of financial inclusion outside the metros, said PM Modi, adding that direct transfers worth almost Rs. 39 lakh crore have taken place.

Jan Dhan Yojana is about dignity, empowerment and opportunity. Today, when we mark #10YearsOfJanDhan, sharing a post I wrote on @LinkedIn highlighting the transformative outcomes of this initiative.https://t.co/qLD1VDoPCa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2024

“But, the second part goes beyond the impressive numbers. Jan Dhan Yojana has proven to be game-changing as far as women’s empowerment is concerned. Almost 30 crore women have been brought into the banking system,” he added.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, launched on this day in 2014, is a national mission on financial inclusion encompassing an integrated approach to bring about comprehensive financial inclusion of all the households in the country.

10 Years Journey Achievement In Jan Dhan Account Yojana

Jan Dhan Account Yojana Account Status: Since the launch PMJDY has opened over 53.14 crore accounts which is almost a 3.6 times increase since March 2015. These accounts now have deposits totaling Rs 2.31 lakh crore, which is more than 15 times in eight years.

Rural & Women Beneficiaries: Out of total accounts 66.6% of these accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas, wherein women account to 55.6% of all accounts. As the reach of the banking system has reached up to marginalized comunities it has empowered these communities.

Digital Economy Growth: Under the PMJDY scheme 36.14 crore RuPay cards were issued which led to the growth in digital transactions. Digital payments were increased from 2,338 crore transactions in FY19 to 16,443 crore in FY24.

Global recognition: PMJDY has received international recognition for its role in financial inclusion. As the scheme helped to increase formal sector lending and reduced crime rates in states with higher account balances.

Barriers In Jan Dhan Account Scheme: Though the scheme became very popular, it has around 8.4% of accounts with zero balances and approximately 20% of accounts were inactive.

(With Inputs From PTI)











