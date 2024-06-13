Home

Breaking News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Heads To Italy Today For G7 Summit

Breaking News LIVE Updates:

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Italy on Thursday to attend a Summit of the Group of Seven (G7), marking his first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term. Scheduled to be held between June 13-14 in the Apulia region and India has been invited as an Outreach Country to the Summit, which will see participation from the seven member countries, US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.

