PM Modi Highlights Fit India, Emphasizes Children Nutrition As National Priority

Home

News

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights ‘Fit India,’ Emphasizes Children’s Nutrition As National Priority

PM Modi on August 25 addressed the 113th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights ‘Fit India,’ Emphasizes Children’s Nutrition As National Priority

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 113th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat. While addressing the nation, PM Modi talked about fitness and urged people to pay extra attention to their diet and lifestyle to stay fit. He also highlighted the Fit India Movement, which was started to create awareness among people. To stay fit, people are adopting yoga and millet-based foods. The Prime Minister also discussed children’s nutrition, emphasizing that the nation’s future depends on their health and that it is crucial for them to continue receiving the right nutrition. “Children’s nutrition is the country’s priority,” he said.

“Children’s nutrition is of topmost priority. While the focus on their nutrition is throughout the year, there is one month when the entire country places special emphasis on it. That’s why every year, from September 1st to September 30th, we observe ‘Poshan Maah’. To make people aware about nutrition, many methods are adopted like nutrition fairs, anaemia camps, home visits of newborn babies, seminars, and webinars. In many places, mother and child committee has also been established under Anganwadi. Last year, the nutrition campaign was also linked to the new education policy. Through this campaign ‘Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi’, the focus is on the balanced development of children. You should also join the nutrition awareness campaign in your area,” PM Modi said.

In the 113th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Children’s nutrition is of topmost priority. While the focus on their nutrition is throughout the year, there is one month when the entire country places special emphasis on it. That’s why every year, from… pic.twitter.com/0qVCGiVqSM — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

PM Modi also encouraged people of the country to cheer for the Indian contingent for the upcoming Paris Paralympics 2024. “Paralympics are also starting at the coming days in Paris our Divyang brothers and sisters have reached there 140 Indians are cheering for their players. You too encourage the athletes with #cheer4bharat hashtag,” PM Modi said during the Mann Ki Baat.

Mann Ki Baat: National Space Day

During the monthly radio show, the Prime Minister also talked about the National Space Day, which celebrated India’s success in the space sector. “On August 23, the nation marked the first National Space Day, celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3. Last year, on this day, Chandrayaan-3 had made a successful landing on the southern part of the moon at the Shiv-Shakti point,” he said.

He also interacted with the team of Spacetech Start-Up GalaxEye during the radio show and congratulated them for their work.

21वीं सदी के भारत में, कितना ही कुछ ऐसा हो रहा है, जो विकसित भारत की नींव मजबूत कर रहा है। जैसे, इस 23 अगस्त को ही हम सब देशवासियों ने पहला National Space Day मनाया। पिछले वर्ष इसी दिन चंद्रयान-3 ने चांद के दक्षिणी हिस्से में शिव-शक्ति Point पर सफलतापूर्वक landing की थी। भारत इस… pic.twitter.com/PgxJgVQflb — BJP (@BJP4India) August 25, 2024

Mann Ki Baat: Youth Are Ready To Join Politics

PM Modi stated that his request to youth, who are not from a political background, to join politics has garnered a tremendous response.

“This year from Red Fort, I have urged one lakh Youths who are not from a Political background to connect with the political system. This point of mine has garnered tremendous response. We thus come to know that a large number of our youth are eagerly ready to enter politics. All they are looking for is the right opportunity and apt guidance. I have also received letters from youth across the country on this subject. Enormous responses is being received on social media as well. People have sent me many kinds of suggestions. Some youth have written in their letters that it is truly inconceivable for them. On account of the absence of a political legacy on the part of their grandfather or parents, they could not enter politics,” he said.

Talking about the freedom movement, he said that lakhs of people from all walks of life came forward to join politics, even though they had no political background. “They devoted themselves entirely to India’s independence. Today, to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we need to rekindle that same spirit once again,” PM Modi said.

इस साल मैंने लाल किले से बिना Political background वाले एक लाख युवाओं को Political system से जोड़ने का आह्वाहन किया है। मेरी इस बात पर जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रिया हुई है। इससे पता चलता है कि कितनी बड़ी संख्या में हमारे युवा, राजनीति में आने को तैयार बैठे हैं। बस उन्हें सही मौके और सही… pic.twitter.com/h9J4uFh88i — BJP (@BJP4India) August 25, 2024

Mann Ki Baat: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Talking about the ‘Har GharTiranga’ campaign, PM Modi stated that it has woven the entire country into a thread of togetherness.

“This time this campaign was at its peak. Amazing pictures related to this campaign have emerged from every corner of the country. We saw the tricolour fluttering on houses – saw the tricolour in schools, colleges, and universities. People put the tricolour in their shops, offices, people also put the tricolour on their desktops, mobiles and vehicles. This campaign has tied the whole country together and this is ‘Ek Bharat – Shreshtha Bharat’,” said the PM.

‘हर घर तिरंगा और पूरा देश तिरंगा’ इस बार ये अभियान अपनी पूरी ऊंचाई पर रहा। देश के कोने-कोने से इस अभियान से जुड़ी अद्भुत तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं। हमने घरों पर तिरंगा लहराते देखा – School, College, University में तिरंगा देखा। लोगों ने अपनी दुकानों, दफ्तरों में तिरंगा लगाया, लोगों ने… pic.twitter.com/LZ5pBKsDbo — BJP (@BJP4India) August 25, 2024

Mann Ki Baat: Human-Animal Bonding

He also shared a touching story of human-animal bonding from Assam’s Tinsukia and urged people to take lessons from it.

“In the small village of Barekuri in Tinsukia district of Assam, people of the Moran community live and in this village also live the ‘Hoolock Gibbon’, which is called ‘Holo Bandar’ here. Hoolock Gibbons have made their home in this village. You will be surprised to know that the people of this village have a very deep relationship with the Hoolock Gibbon. The people of the village still follow their traditional values. Therefore, they did all those things, which would strengthen their relationship with the Gibbons,” said PM Modi.

असम में तिनसुकिया जिले के छोटे से गांव बारेकुरी में, मोरान समुदाय के लोग रहते हैं और इसी गांव में रहते हैं ‘हूलॉक गिबन’, जिन्हें यहां ‘होलो बंदर’ कहा जाता है। हूलॉक गिबन्स ने इस गांव में ही अपना बसेरा बना लिया है। आपको जानकर आश्चर्य होगा कि इस गांव के लोगों का हूलॉक गिबन के साथ… pic.twitter.com/WEVFXBNEe2 — BJP (@BJP4India) August 25, 2024

Mann Ki Baat

“Mann Ki Baat” is a widely listened radio program, where discussions on pivotal national issues unfold with Indians across the country. Making its debut on October 3, 2014, and being broadcast every last Sunday of the month, it aims to touch upon the lives of different Indian communities, including women, senior citizens, and the youth.











