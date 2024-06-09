NationalPolitics

PM Modi Hosts High-Tea At His Residence For All Would-Be Ministers; Check Full List Of Possible Cabinet Members

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is hosting a high-tea at his residence at 11:30 AM today, for all the MPs who will be part of PM Modi’s Cabinet during his third term. Take a look at the probable list of ministers for Modi 3.0 Cabinet…

PM Modi Cabinet Probable List
PM Modi Cabinet Probable List

PM Modi New Cabinet Ministers: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have unanimously decided that PM Narendra Modi would become the next Prime Minister of the country and today, on June 9, PM Modi will be taking the oath for the same, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister-designate began his day by paying tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal and to the soldiers, at the National War Memorial. Amid speculations about MPs who could be part of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, PM Modi is hosting a high-tea at his residence at 11:30 AM, especially for his would-be ministers. Take a look at the possible list of ministers who will be part of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet for his third term.




