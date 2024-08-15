Home

News

Railways To Become Net Zero Emission By 2030: PM Modi In Independence Day Speech

In a significant milestone in India’s environmental efforts, PM Modi stated that Indian Railways will achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. “We are moving towards a Net-Zero future,” PM Modi said, highl

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

In a significant milestone in India’s environmental efforts, PM Modi stated that Indian Railways will achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. “We are moving towards a Net-Zero future,” PM Modi said, highlighting India’s progress in fulfilling its climate commitments. “We have fulfilled the Paris accord target well before time. India has done what the G20 group could not do.”

The Prime Minister also emphasized India’s leadership in renewable energy, announcing plans to increase capacity to 500 GW.











