PM Modi In Independence Day Speech

In a significant milestone in India’s environmental efforts, PM Modi stated that Indian Railways will achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. “We are moving towards a Net-Zero future,” PM Modi said, highlighting India’s progress in fulfilling its climate commitments. “We have fulfilled the Paris accord target well before time. India has done what the G20 group could not do.”
The Prime Minister also emphasized India’s leadership in renewable energy, announcing plans to increase capacity to 500 GW.
