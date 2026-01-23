Home

PM Modi launched and flagged off four trains from the capital city of Kerala on Friday. PM Modi introduced three new Amrit Bharat Express trains to improve rail connectivity in southern India. The state-of-the-art trains are part of Indian Railways’ initiative to provide comfortable travel options to long-distance passengers at affordable prices.Delivering remarks at the launch ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi announced that the trains will improve railway travel for crores of residents in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The Amrit Bharat Express trains are expected to fill the void between traditional express trains and luxury train services with upgraded features, higher safety standards, and smoother journeys at lower costs. PM Modi is visiting Kerala today to launch new development projects and continue election campaigning ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.Below are all the trains that were launched today:1. Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express2. Thiruvananthapuram North – Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express3. Nagercoil Junction – Mangaluru Junction Amrit Bharat Express (weekly train)4. Thrissur – Guruvayur Passenger TrainPM Modi’s three new Amrit Bharat Express trains will connect Kerala with neighboring states and provide faster rail links along important routes. The Thiruvananthapuram – Tambaram route will pass through several major cities in Tamil Nadu.The Thrissur – Guruvayur Passenger train was also flagged off by the prime minister at the event. It will serve as a regular passenger service for people living in and around Thrissur district. Speaking to media at the event, PM Modi was greeted by passengers clapping and waving enthusiastically as the trains departed.Indian Railway officials told that passengers can look forward to quicker travel times, more comfortable rides, and easier access to trains in their home states. Meanwhile, traders, students, job seekers, and tourists will also benefit from the convenience of budget-friendly rail transport. Increased rail connectivity is also likely to have a positive impact on tourism and small businesses in the area. “The operations and upkeep of these trains have been assigned to Southern Railway zone as part of Indian Railways’ initiative to revamp its services.”