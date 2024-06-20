PM Modi In Srinagar, To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 1,500 Crore In J&K

Home

PM Modi Reaches Srinagar, Will Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 1,500 Crore, Participate In International Yoga Day

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking charge at the Centre for the third term.

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Srinagar on Thursday for a two-day visit to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He will inaugurate and kickstart projects worth Rs 1,500 crore and participate in International Yoga Day on Friday.

He posted on X: “Delighted to be in Srinagar. Speaking at the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ programme.”

Prime Minister Modi, along with Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, proceeded to the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) situated by Dal Lake, where he received a warm welcome with flowers and traditional Kashmiri music.

“Leaving for Srinagar, where I will be taking part in two programmes. Later this evening, I will be at the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ programme, which focuses on youth-led development.

“Key projects worth over Rs. 1500 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover infrastructure, water supply, education and more. Tomorrow morning, I will take part in the Yoga Day programme in Srinagar,” the prime minister posted on X before leaving for Srinagar.

Prime Minister Modi’s inaugural visit to Jammu and Kashmir since his third term’s commencement will see the inauguration and foundation laying of various development projects in the union territory, valued at over Rs 1,500 crore. Additionally, he will initiate the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP), which is estimated at Rs 1,800 crore.

“On 21st June, around 6.30 am, the prime minister will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter,” an official handout from the Press Information Bureau said.











