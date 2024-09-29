NationalPolitics

PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro section, lays foundation for various projects, gifts Maharashtra whopping Rs…

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off inaugural train from Swargate to District Court on Pune Metro underground section via video conferencing. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of various projects of Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra via video conference. His scheduled visit to Pune on September 26 was cancelled due to incessant rains in the city.

Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate. With the, the first phase of Pune Metro Rail Project has been completed. The cost of the underground section between District Court to Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore, as per officials.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore. This southern extension of 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations, namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj, according to officials.





