Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Introduces ‘Manas’, New Helpline For Drug Rehabilitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat. During the 112th episode, he introduced a new helpline for drug rehabilitation called ‘Manas’. He said that ‘Manas’ is the central government’s major step in the fight against drugs. “The government has opened a special center named ‘Manas’, making it a major step in the fight against drugs. Recently, the helpline and portal for ‘Manas’ were launched. The government has also issued a toll-free number, ‘1933’. Anyone can call this number to receive necessary advice or information related to rehabilitation,” PM Modi said.

Mann ki Baat: Charaideo Moidam

During the 112th episode the Prime Minister also discussed Charaideo Moidam, a unique 700-year-old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam. Notably, Charaideo Moidam, a centuries-old burial ritual from the Ahom Dynasty, has been honored as a Cultural Property at the prestigious 46th World Heritage Committee gathering, held in New Delhi from July 21 to 31, 2024. This distinction makes it the 43rd Indian site to receive the honor of being designated a World Heritage site by UNESCO.

“Charaideo Moidam of Assam is being included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. This will be the 43rd site in India but the first site in the north east. Charaideo means ‘a shining city on the hills’. This was the first capital of the Ahom Dynasty. People of the Ahom Dynasty traditionally kept the bodies of their ancestors and their valuables in Moidam,” he said.

Moidam is a hillok-like structure which is covered with soil on top and has one or more rooms below. This is a symbol of respect for the late kings and dignitaries of the Ahom empire, the Prime Minister mentioned.

The Prime Minister said that this way of showing respect to one’s ancestors is very unique.

“Community worship was also performed at this place. Starting from the 13th century, this empire lasted till the beginning of the 19th century. It is a big acheivement for an empire to continue for such a long period. Perhaps the principles and beliefs of the Ahom empire were so strong that it kept this dynasty alive for so long,” he said.

Mann ki Baat: Unnati Self Help Group

“Let’s talk about colours—colours that have brought prosperity to the lives of over 250 women in Rohtak district, Haryana. These women, who are part of the handloom industry, previously managed small shops and did minor work to make ends meet. However, driven by the desire to progress, they decided to join the Unnati Self-Help Group. Through this group, they received training in block printing and dyeing, transforming their lives,” said PM Modi

Mann ki Baat: Cheer for Bharat

During the radio show, the PM urged nation to support and encourage Paris Olympics athletes.

“In the entire world, Paris Olympic is all over there at this point of time. Our players have the opportunity to let our tricolour at the world level, they have this opportunity to do something for the country. You all should encourage them,” he said.











