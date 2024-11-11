Home

“PM Modi is a demanding boss… you have to be fully prepared,” says EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar further highlighted two characteristics of PM Modi’s leadership style and said that PM Modi is a very interactive boss who encourages open discussion as well as gives his team “operational freedom.”

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared his experience of working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and described him as a “demanding and interactive boss.” Speaking at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group Scholarships Programme in Mumbai, Jaishankar was asked about how is PM Modi as a boss. Responding to the question, Jaishankar said, “I have daily appraisal sessions. In a way, I would say he is honestly a demanding boss. I say that because he prepares. If you are discussing something, you have to be fully prepared. You have to know what you are talking about to make your argument or case. You must stand your ground and you must have the data.”

He said, “A second characteristic I would say is that he is a very interactive boss. There are bosses who make up their minds before you talk to them or there are those who give you a decision. His way of decision-making is very much interactive.”

“I have enjoyed working with him because he takes a call and then gives you that latitude. During the Ukraine crisis, he took a call that we need to get people out. Do what it takes, use the Air Force, use civil aviation, talk to people, tell me what I have to do, if I have to make a phone call, I will do, if you have to send ministers out there to do so. He gives you that operational freedom. It is not like he is not tracking you, but he is not micromanaging you. I have enjoyed the experience of this job,” Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar during the event also emphasised India’s confidence in its ties with the US despite global concerns, and highlighted PM Modi’s rapport with successive US Presidents and his ability to build strong relationships ranging from from Barack Obama to Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

He said, “…The Prime Minister was among the first three calls I think that President Trump took. Prime Minister Modi has actually built rapport across multiple presidents. When he first came to DC, Obama was the president, then it was Trump, then it was Biden. So, you know, for him, there’s something natural in terms of how he forges those relationships. So, that’s helped hugely.”











