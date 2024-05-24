Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Is Clearing Way for Amit Shah, Says Arvind Kejriwal

“Inside their (BJP) party, there is an ugly succession war going on.” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said during an interview with India Today.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that BJP will make Amit Shah PM.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated that there’s an “ugly succession war” going on within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiding Home Minister Amit Shah to be his successor.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that PM Modi had removed all the big leaders of BJP to clear the path for Amit Shah to become India’s next Prime Minister.

“You go check on the net (internet), Amit Shah ji himself said in 2019 that we are retiring all the leaders of 75 years and above and there is no compromise over it. In 2014, after assuming the office of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi himself applied this rule that youngsters should get a chance. After attaining 75 years of age, no one will be given any responsibility in the party (BJP) and the government,” Kejriwal said.

“According to that rule, Advaniji (LK Advani) was retired, Murli Manohar Joshi ji was retired, Sumitra Mahajan ji was made to retire after resignation… so definitely they will follow the rule on themselves as well,” he said.

Delhi CM further added, “Inside their party, there is an ugly succession war going on. The way the PM sidelined every leader one by one, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was removed, Vasundhara Raje was removed, Khattar sahab was removed, Dr. Raman Singh was removed… Yogi ji is left, but there is a household discussion that now Yogi ji will also be removed.”

PM Modi Working On ‘One Nation, One Leader’ Special Project: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on a special project of ‘one nation, one leader’ and claimed that what was happening with the AAP is an experiment that will be replicated with other opposition parties.

Addressing the Adhivakta Sammelan organised by the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) legal cell, Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail till June 1, appealed to the lawyers to “save the country”.

“I have no personal grudge against Prime Minister Modi. Ensure that PM Modi should not form government again. Lawyers contributed in a big way to freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Moti Lal Nehru — all of them were lawyers.

“There is little time left. Whatever you can do for campaigning in Delhi and across the country, please participate,” he said.

Kejriwal told the gathering that he was not there to ask for votes but to appeal to them to “save the country”.

“What is happening in the country is dangerous. They arrested me. The PM is working on a special project, ‘one nation one leader’,” he said.

