NationalPolitics

PM Modi Is Worshiper Of Constitution, Protector Of Democracy, UP Deputy CM KP Maurya

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 50 mins ago
0 54 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: ‘PM Modi Is Worshiper Of Constitution, Protector Of Democracy’, UP Deputy CM KP Maurya

live

For all the latest hyperlocal, national and international news, stay tuned to India.com…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: 'PM Modi Is Worshiper Of Constitution, Protector Of Democracy', UP Deputy CM KP Maurya

New Delhi: As we inch closer to the final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on June 1 and then eventually, the results announcement on June 4, 2024, there are several political developments to take a look at. Ahead of the seventh phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meditating in Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1, 2024. For all the latest political developments both nationally and internationally, stay tuned to India.com…




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 50 mins ago
0 54 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Celebrating the IPL 2024 Grand Finale: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

15 hours ago

Preowned Cars Sales to Reach 10.92 mn Units by FY28 – Indian Blue Book Report 2023

15 hours ago

Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab; ‘Murder Of Democracy’, Strong Reactions Pour In

16 hours ago

Why Is The Location Special?

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow