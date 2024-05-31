Home

News

FIRST Visuals: PM Modi Meditates At Vivekananda Rock Memorial

PM Modi In Kanyakumari: The Prime Minister, who arrived in Kanyakumari on Thursday evening, is on a meditating at Swami Vivekananda memorial. He may leave for Delhi on June 1. PM Modi is aiming to win the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive time.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

FIRST Visuals: PM Modi Meditates At Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Kanyakumari: The first video and images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating in Kanyakumari have emerged and gone viral on the internet. The visuals show PM Modi in a trance in front of the Swami Vivekananda statue. The Prime Minister is meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the same spot where Swami Vivekananda had a clear vision about the future of India.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | PM Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari, where Swami Vivekananda did meditation. He will meditate here till 1st June. pic.twitter.com/cnx4zpGv5z — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

Notably, the place is also a meeting point of the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea. According to some BJP leaders, the choice of Kanyakumari gives out a message of national unity.

The saffron party on Friday released pictures of PM Moi meditating at the memorial.

PM Modi, who is campaigning for his third consecutive term in Lok Sabha elections, arrived in Kanyakumari on Thursday evening. He is anticipated to return to Delhi on the first day of June. The detailed Lok Sabha elections, which are carried out in seven stages, are due to wrap up on June 1. The vote tally is slated to happen on the 4th of June.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election results were made public, Prime Minister Modi embarked on a spiritual journey similar to one in Uttarakhand. Pictures of this journey show him in deep meditation in a holy cave near Kedarnath.







