PM Modi meets President Putin on sidelines of BRICS Summit, meeting details inside

President Putin emphasised that the ties between India and Russia are like that you “don’t require translation”.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, 22 October 2024 after he arrived in Kazan, Russia to attend the BRICS Summit.

During the meeting, President Putin emphasised that the ties between India and Russia are like that you “don’t require translation” as he thanked PM Modi for visiting Kazan and attending BRICS. President Putin also reminisced about his meeting with PM Modi in July.

“I remember we met in July and had a very good discussion on several issues. We also spoke on the telephone a lot of times. I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan. Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit and after that, we will have a dinner. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions,” said Putin, highlighting the Russian projects with India that are constantly developing.

“The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled for 12 December in New Delhi. Our projects are constantly developing. You have decided to open the Indian Consulate in Kazan. We welcome this. Our cooperation will benefit from the policies of India. We are very happy to see you and your delegation in Russia,” said the Russian premier.

PM Modi, on his part, expressed pleasure for the kind welcome in Kazan as he said that opening a consulate in Kazan will strengthen the India-Russia relationship.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome and hospitality. It is a matter of great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit. India has deep and historical ties with this city. The opening of India’s new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi arrived in, Kazan, Russia to attend the 16th BRICS Summit where he will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the BRICS member nations.

